Chinese mainland reports 41 newly imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported 41 newly imported cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Friday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 269, according to the National Health Commission.

The commission said it received reports of 41 newly confirmed cases on the mainland Friday, all of which were imported.

Of the 41 newly imported cases, 14 were reported in Beijing, nine in Shanghai, seven in Guandong, four in Fujian, two in Zhejiang, Shandong and Shaanxi respectively, and one in Sichuan, according to the commission. Enditem