 

Beijing reports 15 imported COVID-19 cases in 12 hrs

Xinhua, March 23, 2020
BEIJING, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported 15 newly confirmed cases of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from other countries from 0:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon Monday, according to the municipal health commission.

Among these cases, 12 are from Spain, with others from Britain and Norway.

Beijing had reported a total of 122 imported confirmed COVID-19 cases as of 12:00 noon Monday. A total of 415 indigenous COVID-19 cases were reported in the city as of 12:00 noon Monday, of which 392 were discharged from hospital. Enditem

