UAE announces 45 new COVID-19 cases

DUBAI, March 23 (Xinhua) -- The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday announced 45 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total confirmed cases to 198, state TV reported.

"Three have recovered, increasing the number of recoveries to 41," Farida Al-Hosani, the Ministry of Health and Prevention's spokesperson for the health sector, said during a press briefing broadcast live on state TV.

Earlier on Saturday, the ministry had confirmed the first two deaths from the novel coronavirus in the Gulf country.

The UAE was the first among the Gulf countries to report COVID-19 cases. Enditem