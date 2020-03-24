China launches new remote sensing satellites

You are here:

XICHANG, March 24 (Xinhua) -- China successfully sent a group of new remote sensing satellites into orbit from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Tuesday.

Belonging to the Yaogan-30 family, this group of satellites was launched by a Long March-2C carrier rocket at 11:43 a.m. (Beijing Time).

The satellites have entered the planned orbits and will be used for electromagnetic environment detection and related technological tests. Enditem