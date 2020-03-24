1st LD-Writethru: Rule of law in government administration advanced: report

You are here:

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Big improvements were achieved in advancing law-based government administration in China in 2019, said an annual report from the Ministry of Justice.

In 2019, the ministry completed 56 drafting and reviewing projects of laws and administrative regulations, including the Implementation Regulations on the Foreign Investment Law, said the report issued on Monday.

On legislative affairs, it had also contributed to the revision of eight laws and 59 administrative regulations in various fields, from facilitating the institutional reform to promoting online administrative services.

In terms of supervision, two special inspections on food and drug safety and improving the business environment to protect the development of private enterprises were launched, in addition to a comprehensive inspection on the rule of law in government administration.

A total of 214 problems were found during the inspections, said the ministry.

To strengthen public legal services, more than 41,000 legal service platforms at various levels have been established, which have more than 81,000 full-time staff.

In the meantime, more than 200,000 lawyers and primary-level legal service workers were mobilized to serve as village or community legal advisers, which also helped expand a pilot project of lawyer-centered mediation to more than 2,600 county-level regions across the country.

Justice departments also offered assistance to primary-level governments in formulating about 70,000 normative documents and put forward about 405,000 legal suggestions, said the report. Enditem