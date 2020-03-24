Beijing Winter Olympic Village construction passes major milestone

You are here:

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- The steel structure of the Beijing Winter Olympic Village project has been completed, with work now shifting to the decoration, mechanical and electrical installation stage, the Beijing Major Projects Construction Headquarters Office confirmed on Tuesday.

Located in Beijing's Chaoyang District, in the Olympic culture and business park, the Beijing Winter Olympic Village project has a total construction area of about 321,700 square meters, consisting of 20 buildings. During the Games, it will provide accommodation, catering, medical and other security services for athletes and team officials from all over the world, including 2,260 beds for the Winter Olympic Games and about 500 for the Winter Paralympic Games.

For these buildings with a height of 60 meters, 17 floors are above the ground and three under the ground. The above ground residential parts are made of steel, while the skirt buildings and basement parts are reinforced concrete.

The project has entered the new construction stages since the resumption of work on February 10. As of March 20, there were 477 on-site construction personnel, all of whom are following protocols for epidemic control in the wake of COVID-19.

Beijing Winter Olympic Village will be used as public rental housing for talents in the city after the Games, and apartments will be allocated in line with the strategic positioning of the capital city. Enditem