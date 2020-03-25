1st LD Writethru: Hong Kong reports 30 more COVID-19 cases, 386 in total

You are here:

HONG KONG, March 24 (Xinhua) -- The Center for Health Protection (CHP) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government reported 30 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in Hong Kong so far to 386.

Of the newly-diagnosed patients, 19 traveled to foreign countries recently, Head of the CHP's Communicable Disease Branch Chuang Shuk-kwan told a press briefing. The new cases involved 18 males and 12 females, aged between 15 and 66 years old.

Of those local cases, six likely got infected in the nightlife hub of Lan Kwai Fong, bringing cases related to the area to eight.

While more than 100 COVID-19 patients in Hong Kong have been discharged after recovery, 251 people remain in the hospital for treatment, with four in critical condition.

The HKSAR government has stepped up efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, banning the entry of all non-local travelers arriving in Hong Kong from overseas by flights, suspending all transfer services at its international airport, and imposing a 14-day compulsory quarantine at home for those allowed to enter Hong Kong.

As breaches of quarantine orders were found in recent days, the government also started to act hard against violations.

A government spokesman said that 10 people were found to leave their dwelling places without permission and were then sent to quarantine centers on Wednesday, bringing the total number of violators relocated to those centers to 24.

Besides, many private businesses have showed support after the HKSAR government urged people to keep social distance and avoid gatherings. The Hong Kong Jockey Club will suspend all entertainment facilities and large banquets from Wednesday, and McDonald's will stop dine-in services after 6 p.m. in all of its branches for two weeks also starting Wednesday. Enditem