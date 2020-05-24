Advisory: Schedules for NPC, CPPCC annual sessions on May 25

You are here:

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- The following are the schedules for the third session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) and the third session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) on Monday.

-- In the morning, NPC deputies will hold group meetings to deliberate the draft civil code and the draft decision of the NPC on establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to safeguard national security.

-- At 3 p.m., the third session of the 13th NPC will hold its second plenary meeting to hear the work report of the NPC Standing Committee delivered by Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee; the work report of the Supreme People's Court delivered by its president Zhou Qiang; and the work report of the Supreme People's Procuratorate delivered by Procurator-General Zhang Jun.

-- In the morning, the third session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee will hold a video conference to hear the speeches of some political advisors. In the afternoon, members of the CPPCC National Committee will sit in on the NPC plenary meeting as non-voting participants. Enditem