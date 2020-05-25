China's Jilin reports no new COVID-19 cases

You are here:

CHANGCHUN, May 25 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed COVID-19 cases and asymptomatic cases were reported in northeast China's Jilin Province on Sunday, the provincial health commission said Monday.

As of Sunday, the province had reported a total of 136 confirmed locally transmitted cases, including two deaths and 109 who had been discharged from hospital after recovery.

There are still 25 patients receiving treatment in hospital, with three in severe condition, all in the city of Jilin. Enditem