China Ningbo Containerized Freight Index (U.S. routes) drops

NINGBO, July 25 (Xinhua) -- The China Ningbo Containerized Freight Index (NCFI) reported a slight drop in freight indices in the U.S. routes.

The NCFI, reflecting freight rate changes of 21 routes departing from the Ningbo-Zhoushan port, stood at 779.2 points Friday, down 0.6 percent compared with last week.

The sub-readings for the east and west coasts of the United States quoted 1,127.2 points and 1,585.8 points, down 3.5 percent and 4.4 percent from last week, respectively.

Reported every Friday (except Chinese holidays), the NCFI was first published in September 2013. Enditem