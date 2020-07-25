China approves three new IPO applications

You are here:

BEIJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- China's top securities regulator has approved the initial public offering (IPO) applications of three companies.

Zhongwang Fabric Co., Ltd., Hubei Juneyao Health Drink Co., Ltd. and Ningbo Changhong Polymer Scientific and Technical Inc. will be listed on the A-share market, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement.

It did not specify the total amount of funds to be raised.

The companies and their underwriters will confirm IPO dates and publish their prospectuses following discussions with the stock exchanges.

Under the current IPO system, new shares are subject to approval from the CSRC. China is gradually switching from an approval-based IPO system to one based on registration. Enditem