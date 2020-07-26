McCallum's 27 help Shanghai beat Shandong in CBA

QINGDAO, China, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Ray McCallum scored 27 points as the Shanghai Sharks overcame the Shandong Heroes 98-89, finishing the regular season off in a bit of excellent form in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) on Sunday.
McCallum scored seven straight points in Shanghai's 11-2 surge early in the opening quarter. Shandong pulled within 13-8, but Dong Hanlin's dunk and Luo Hanchen's 3-pointer put Shanghai 27-16 ahead into the second.
While Shandong struggled with 2-of-12 shooting from the perimeter in the first half, Shanghai went on a 7-0 run midway through the second period to build a 52-38 lead at halftime.
Shandong cut the margin to 63-58 on a 10-2 run in the third before McCallum beat the buzzer with a mid-range jumper, extending Shanghai's lead to eight.
Shandong regained its footing in offense in the fourth, trailing by two on a 3-pointer from veteran Zhang Qingpeng. However, Yan Peng responded with back-to-back shots from beyond the arc to hold Shandong at bay.
Luo finished with 15 points and seven assists for Shanghai, while Jia Cheng got 18 points for Shandong. Enditem
