Beijing Royal Fighters thrash CBA bottom-dwellers Bayi (updated)

QINGDAO, China, July 26 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing Royal Fighters defeated the Bayi Rockets 106-93 in their last game of the 2019/20 Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) regular season here on Sunday.

Beijing built a 51-34 lead in the first half, as guard Zhang Fan and Kyle Fogg contributed 22 points together.

Launching an 11-2 run in the third quarter, Bayi narrowed the gap to eight points.

Bayi center Zou Yuchen was ejected in the quarter after being ruled an unsportsmanlike foul and then a technical foul. Beijing hit all three free throws and enlarged the margin to 16 points.

Although the Rockets managed to cut the deficit from 20 points to eight again in the last quarter, Sun Tonglin and Fogg combined for seven points to seal the victory for Beijing.

Zhang and Fogg each scored 23 points. Xu Mengjun earned 14 points, and Wang Zirui collected nine points.

Fu Hao got a game-high 30 points and 12 rebounds for Bayi. Ma Yong had 18 points. Zou finished with 12 points, and Arslan added 13 points.

"We bounced back after a tough loss last game. The guys played pretty solid defense, but we still have some work that we have to do," said Stephon Marbury, coach of Beijing.

"We had a poor defense in the first half and did better after we changed the defensive system in the second. We were outrebounded by 11 by opponents. We will work on that," said Bayi coach Wang Zhizhi. Enditem