Traditional medicine heavily used in Heilongjiang's COVID-19 treatment

HARBIN, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) has been integrated into the treatment of all confirmed COVID-19 cases in China's Heilongjiang Province, which has seen a rebound in the coronavirus outbreak, local authorities said Saturday.

The Heilongjiang TCM administration said TCM therapies have also been prescribed to 97.26 percent of the asymptomatic cases in the province.

To contain the latest round of COVID-19 outbreak, the northeastern province has set up 13 teams of TCM experts to offer tailored treatment to each patient, according to the administration.

On Friday, Heilongjiang reported 56 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 37 asymptomatic infections. Of the new confirmed cases, 47 were reported in the city of Suihua and nine in the provincial capital of Harbin. Of the new asymptomatic infections, 32 were in Suihua while five in Harbin.

China's fight against the COVID-19 epidemic has featured a combination of TCM and Western medicine. According to a white paper released in June last year, TCM has been used to treat 92 percent of all confirmed COVID-19 cases across China.

TCM has significantly reduced the incidence rate, prevented cases with mild symptoms from worsening, increased the cure rate, and lowered the fatality rate, said the white paper titled "Fighting COVID-19: China in Action." Enditem