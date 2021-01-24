 

Chinese mainland reports 15 new imported COVID-19 cases

Xinhua, January 24, 2021
BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported 15 new imported COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 4,604.

Five new imported cases were reported in Guangdong, three in Shanghai, two in Shanxi, and one each in Tianjin, Liaoning, Jiangsu, Shaanxi and Gansu, the National Health Commission said in its daily report Sunday.

Among all the imported cases, 4,306 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 298 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported among the imported cases. Enditem

