 

China's coal production, imports expand in 2020

0 Comment(s)Print E-mail Xinhua, January 24, 2021
Adjust font size:

BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's raw coal output expanded by 0.9 percent year on year in 2020, while its coal imports increased 1.5 percent, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.

A total of 3.84 billion tonnes of raw coal were produced in China last year, registering a year-on-year growth of 90 million tonnes, according to the NBS data.

In December alone, the raw coal output rose 3.2 percent from a year ago to 350 million tonnes, 1.7 percentage points higher than the increase seen in November.

The country imported 304 million tonnes of coal in 2020, up 4 million from a year earlier. In December, coal imports rose 27.32 million tonnes from November to reach 39.08 million tonnes.

Coal prices saw a surge, with the transaction price of Qinhuangdao 5,500 kcal/kg thermal coal standing at 642 yuan (about 99 U.S. dollars) per tonne on Dec. 25, up 56 yuan from Nov. 27, the data showed. Enditem

Follow China.org.cn on Twitter and Facebook to join the conversation.
ChinaNews App Download
Print E-mail Bookmark and Share

Go to Forum >>0 Comment(s)

No comments.

Add your comments...

  • User Name Required
  • Your Comment
  • Enter the words you see:   
    Racist, abusive and off-topic comments may be removed by the moderator.
Send your storiesGet more from China.org.cnMobileRSSNewsletter