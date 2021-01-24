Beijing issues alert for heavy air pollution

You are here:

BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- Beijing has issued a yellow alert for heavy air pollution that took effect from 3 p.m. Sunday, local authorities said.

A series of measures will be taken from Sunday, including the suspension of a number of outdoor construction operations, and halting or restricting production by manufacturing companies, according to the municipal air pollution emergency response office.

The capital's air quality is expected to gradually improve on Tuesday.

Under China's four-tier warning system for air pollution, red is the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue. Enditem