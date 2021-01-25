Factbox: Latest on COVID-19 control and prevention in China

You are here:

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- Here are the latest developments from China's COVID-19 control and prevention efforts:

-- The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 124 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 117 locally transmitted and seven arriving from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said Monday.

-- Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province reported 35 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 20 asymptomatic infections on Sunday.

All the cases were identified during medical quarantine and mass nucleic acid tests.

-- Northeast China's Jilin Province on Sunday reported 67 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and five new asymptomatic infections.

As of Sunday, a total of 273 confirmed cases had been reported in the province in the latest round of infection since mid-January.

-- North China's Hebei Province reported 11 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and two asymptomatic infections on Sunday.

A total of 805 COVID-19 patients were receiving treatment in Hebei. In addition, 93 locally transmitted asymptomatic cases are under medical observation.

-- Beijing reported three new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and one asymptomatic infection on Sunday. All of the cases were reported in Daxing District.

The city also reported one imported asymptomatic infection on Sunday. Enditem