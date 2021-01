Foreign exchange rates in Hong Kong

You are here:

HONG KONG, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- The following are foreign exchange rates against Hong Kong dollar released by Hang Seng Bank Limited on Monday:

Buying Selling

U.S. dollar 773.70 776.90

Australian dollar 596.20 603.60

Canadian dollar 607.00 614.40

Swiss franc 870.30 881.70

Euro 939.10 949.30

British pound 1057.50 1069.30

Japanese yen 742.00 752.00

(The above exchange rates are expressed per 100 units for the foreign currency, except per 10,000 units for the Japanese yen.) Enditem