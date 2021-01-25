1st LD-Writethru: Chinese shares close higher Monday

You are here:

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese stocks closed higher on Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.48 percent, at 3,624.24 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.52 percent higher at 15,710.19 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 1.21 trillion yuan (about 186.67 billion U.S. dollars), up from 1.11 trillion yuan on the previous trading day.

Shares related to liquor-making and new energy vehicles sectors led the gains, while shares in the semi-conductor and internet industries reported losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, lost 0.09 percent to close at 3,355.24 points Monday. Enditem