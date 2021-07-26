 

Means of production prices rise in China

BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) -- More than half of capital goods monitored by the government reported higher prices in mid-July compared with early July, official data showed Monday.

Of the 50 major goods monitored by the government, including seamless steel tubes, gasoline, coal, fertilizer and some chemicals, 35 registered rising prices during the period, 14 posted price declines and one saw its price remain unchanged, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Hog prices went down 2.5 percent in mid-July compared with early July.

The readings, released every 10 days, are based on a survey of nearly 2,000 wholesalers and distributors in 31 provincial-level regions. Enditem

