Beijing classifies one area as high-risk for COVID-19

BEIJING, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- Beijing on Saturday classified a residential compound in Fengtai District as high-risk for COVID-19, local health authorities said at a press conference.

The Wanliuyuan community's classification was adjusted from medium-risk to high-risk after it registered a total of eight confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases between 14 days ago and noon on Saturday, said Li Ang, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Health Commission.

The city currently has one high-risk area for COVID-19 and one medium-risk area.

Since Jan. 15, Beijing has reported a total of 27 confirmed local COVID-19 cases and seven asymptomatic cases. Enditem