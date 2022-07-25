 

Chinese yuan weakens to 6.7543 against USD Monday

0 Comment(s)Print E-mail Xinhua, July 25, 2022
Adjust font size:

BEIJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- The central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 21 pips to 6.7543 against the U.S. dollar Monday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day. Enditem

Follow China.org.cn on Twitter and Facebook to join the conversation.
ChinaNews App Download
Print E-mail Bookmark and Share

Go to Forum >>0 Comment(s)

No comments.

Add your comments...

  • User Name Required
  • Your Comment
  • Enter the words you see:   
    Racist, abusive and off-topic comments may be removed by the moderator.
Send your storiesGet more from China.org.cnMobileRSSNewsletter