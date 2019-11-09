Exhibitions displayed during 2nd China Int'l Import Expo
Xinhua, November 9, 2019
Photo taken on Nov. 6, 2019 shows the booth of Kao during the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China. Many enterprises which attended the first CIIE last year returned this year, hoping to expand global market via the expo. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
Various exhibitions are on display at the second CIIE in Shanghai.
Xinhua
