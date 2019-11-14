Roads built in remote mountains to alleviate poverty

Combo photo shows the finished roads (L, Nov. 11, 2019) and students climbing down a wooden ladder to school (Sept. 3, 2012) in Nongyong Village of Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Due to harsh environmental conditions such as the rocky soil and mountainous terrain, Dahua County in Guangxi has long been undeveloped area. Building roads has become a priority in poverty alleviation efforts here in recent years. Until now, over 2,300-km roads have been built for villagers in remote mountains in Dahua. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)