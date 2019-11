People walk on a trestle bridge in the flood in Venice, Italy, Nov. 15, 2019. The Italian government declared a state of emergency in Venice, after the ancient lagoon city was severely flooded earlier this week, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Thursday. At least two people died and severe damages were registered in Italy's lagoon city of Venice, following the highest water tide since 1960s, local authorities said on Wednesday. [Photo/Xinhua]