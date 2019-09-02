Liverpool and Man City both win as table looks familiar

视频播放位置 下载安装Flash播放器

Liverpool maintained their 100 percent start to the season with a 3-0 win away to Burnley which only served to show that Jurgen Klopp's side looks hungrier than ever.



After opening the scoring with a Chris Wood own goal, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino added to Liverpool's tally with the only negative and on-field disagreement between Mane and Mohamed Salah after Salah wasted a chance by opting to shoot rather than pass.

Klopp said the incident only highlighted the desire his players have, after chalking up their 13th consecutive league win.

Manchester City kept on Liverpool's tail as the top of the Premier League begins to take on a very familiar look. Pep Guardiola's men had few problems in brushing aside Brighton 4-0 with goals from Kevin de Bruyne, who put City on course for a win as early as the second minute.

Kun Aguero scored twice and Bernardo Silva rounded off the scoring for City, who suffered a potentially major setback when central defender Aymeric Laporte was carried off with what looked like a serious knee injury.

Sunday's north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham produced thrills and goals in a 2-2 draw which probably leaves Arsenal the happier of the two sides after they came back from 2-0 down.

Christian Erikson justified his return to the Spurs side with a 10th-minute goal and Harry Kane doubled Spurs' lead with a penalty five minutes before the break.

Alexandre Lacazette threw Arsenal a lifeline in first-half injury time and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang drew the home side level with 19 minutes left to play, although the result sees both sides slip further behind Liverpool and Man City.

Frank Lampard continued to struggle with Chelsea as his side saw young striker Tammy Abraham underlined his potential with two first-half goals in a 2-2 draw at home to recently promoted Sheffield United.

Callum Robinson began the Sheffield United fightback when he swept home in the first minute of the second half and then sent the 'Blades' fans wild in the 89th minute when his cross was deflected into the Chelsea net by the unfortunate Kurt Zouma, who is not enjoying a happy return to Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United's failings were exposed again as they drew 1-1 away to Southampton and the home side could have taken all three points but for Kevin Danso's 73rd minute red card.

Daniel James scored a fine opener for United, but that was cancelled out by Jannik Vestergaard's powerful header, while a bench containing three youth teamers and three players out of form (Matic, Rojo and Lingaard) shows the lack of depth available to Ole Gunnar Soljskaer.

Jamie Vardy scored twice as Leicester City continued a positive start to the season and moved up to third with a 3-1 win at home to Bournemouth, while Sebastian Haller and Andriy Yarmolenko gave West Ham United a 2-0 home win over Norwich, who disappointed after a promising start to the campaign.

Richarlison scored twice as Everton won a thriller 3-2 at home to Wolves, with Alex Iwobi netting the other goal as Marco Silva's side beat the team coached by his countryman Nuno Espiritu Santo.

Jonathan Ayew's solitary goal was enough to give Crystal Palace three points at home to Aston Villa, while Watford got their first point of the campaign with a 1-1 draw away to Newcastle United who failed to build on last weekend's win away to Tottenham.