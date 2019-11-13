Sterling dropped by England after training bust-up

视频播放位置 下载安装Flash播放器

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling will not play in England's Euro 2020 qualifier at home to Montenegro on Thursday, following an altercation with Liverpool's Joe Gomez.



The incident happened at England's St George's Park training complex just one day after Liverpool beat City 3-1 in a controversial game at Anfield.

Reports suggest that the two players had to be separated after an incident in the players' canteen on Monday.

"Both Joe and I have had words and figured things out and moved on. We are in a sport where emotions run high and I am man enough to admit when emotions got the better of me," admitted Sterling on social media.

However, England coach Gareth Southgate has still decided that Sterling will not play on Thursday night.

"We have taken the decision to not consider Raheem for the match against Montenegro on Thursday. One of the great challenges and strengths for us is that we've been able to separate club rivalries from the national team," said Southgate, while an FA statement confirmed that "Raheem Sterling will not be considered for Thursday's Euro 2020 qualifier against Montenegro as a result of a disturbance in a private team area at St George's Park today. He will remain with the squad."

Sterling has been a key player in England's Euro 2020 qualifying campaign, scoring eight goals and laying on five assists.