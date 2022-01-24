Liverpool close on Man City as Arsenal held

视频播放位置 下载安装Flash播放器

Premier League leaders Manchester City's 12-game winning run came to an end this weekend as they were held to a 1-1 draw away to Southampton on Saturday.



Southampton had drawn in the Ethiad Stadium earlier this season and a shock looked to be on the cards after Kyle Walker Peters put the home side ahead with his first Premier League goal.

Pep Guardiola's side improved after the break and Aymeric Lapote saved a point with a 65th minute header, before Kevin de Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus both hit the woodwork in the closing minutes.

Liverpool cut two points from Manchester City's lead with a nervy 3-1 win away to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Virgil van Dijk put Liverpool ahead after eight minutes and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain doubled the lead in the 32nd minute, before the home side reacted well.

Odsonne Edouard got Palace back into the game after several missed chances in the 55th minutes and Liverpool had to hold on until the last minute when they got a penalty after a collision between Palace keeper Vicente Guaita and Diogo Jota, which Fabinho slotted home.

Chelsea once again made their superiority over Tottenham clear as they repeated the 2-0 win they enjoyed over Antonio Conte's side in the Carabao Cup semi-final earlier this month.

Burnley hung on for a 0-0 draw away to Arsenal, despite their rivals having 20 shots and 75 percent of the ball, although the result fails to lift Burnley off the bottom of the table, while Arsenal slip to sixth.

Manchester United go fourth after sneaking past West Ham with a 93rd minute goal from Marcos Rashford as all three of Manchester United's substitutes (Rashford, Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial) combined in the move.

Leciester City and Brighton drew 1-1 with Danny Welbeck's 82nd minute strike for Brighton cancelling out Patson Daka's 46th minute opener for the home side.

The game between Brentford and Wolverhampton was stopped for almost 25 minutes due to a drone flying close to the stadium, before Wolves ran out 2-1 winners with goals from Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves, while Ivan Toney scored for the home side.

Duncan Ferguson was in the dugout for Everton after Rafa Benitez's sacking, but couldn't stop the rot as they lost 1-0 at home to Aston Villa, courtesy of Emiliano Buendia's header on the stroke of halftime.

Jonjo Shelvey's 75th minute free kick gave Newcastle United a 1-0 win away to Leeds United, just their second win of the season.