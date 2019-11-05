Lindsay Hoyle elected speaker of UK House of Commons

视频播放位置 下载安装Flash播放器

Labor MP Lindsay Hoyle was elected on Monday to succeed John Bercow as Speaker of Britain's House of Commons, one of the key jobs in British politics.

Hoyle, who has represented the Chorley constituency in Lancashire since 1997, beat six other MPs bidding to take over the famous Speaker's chair.

He won 325 votes, more than the required 50 percent, but it took three rounds of voting before he broke through the target.

Hoyle replaces Bercow, who had been regarded as one of the most controversial Speakers in the country's history.

In the fourth round of voting, Hoyle was up against Labor MP and former preacher Chris Bryant who represents the South Wales constituency of Rhondda.

Hoyle, 62, the son of late Labor MP Doug Hoyle, was chosen as Deputy Speaker in 2010 and has chaired a number of key parliamentary committees.

The Speaker, on election, must resign from his or her political party and remain separate from political issues even in retirement. But they continue to represent their constituents.