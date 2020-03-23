New Zealand to go into lockdown in two days: PM

视频播放位置 下载安装Flash播放器

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that New Zealand will shut down in response to the community transmission of COVID-19 in two days.

Ardern announced the country would adopt the most severe response, level four of New Zealand's COVID-19 response system, in 48 hours.

"These decisions will place the most significant restriction on New Zealanders' movements in modern history. This is not a decision taken lightly. But this is our best chance to slow the virus and to save lives," Ardern said.

Level four means schools will close from Tuesday, with only essential services, such as supermarkets, doctors, pharmacies, service stations, in place.

New Zealand confirmed 36 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, which took the total number of cases in this country to 102, according to the Ministry of Health.