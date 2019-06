You are here:

OSAKA, June 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Saturday that China and the United States have highly integrated interests and extensive cooperation areas and they should not fall into so-called traps of conflict and confrontation.

Xi made the remarks in a meeting with his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, on the sidelines of a summit of the Group of 20 major economies in the Japanese city of Osaka. Enditem