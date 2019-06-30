Afghan forces kill 10 militants in E. Afghanistan

You are here:

MAIDAN SHAR, Afghanistan, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Government forces conducted an anti-militants operation, killing at least 10 Taliban fighters in the eastern Wardak province, said a statement of provincial government released here Sunday.

The operation was launched Saturday night in Chak district of the province, resulting in the death of 10 fighters loyal to the Taliban group and arresting four others, the statement added.

One of the militants' military hideouts, four motorcycles and a depot of arms and ammunition have also been eliminated during the operation, said the statement.

The statement gives no details if casualties were inflicted on security forces or civilians in the conflict.

No comment has been made by the Taliban so far. Enditem