1st LD: Blast rocks Afghan capital, 34 killed, 68 injured: local media

You are here:

视频播放位置 下载安装Flash播放器

KABUL, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Up to 34 people have been confirmed dead and 68 injured persons have been taken to hospitals after a powerful blast rocked the Afghan capital of Kabul on Monday, local broadcaster network the Tolo television reported.

However, an eyewitness on the condition of anonymity told Xinhua that the militants had entered an under-construction building and were exchanging fire with the security forces who reached the area to control the situation.

According to the eyewitness, the militants first detonated their explosive-laden car and then began firing around, which is continuing.

The area is close to a branch of the logistic department of the defense ministry, sport stadium, defense ministry main building, a branch of information and culture ministry and residential houses.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and do not allow journalists to get access to the site of the incident.

Police have yet to make comment on the situation. Enditem