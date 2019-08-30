Tanzanian gov't repossesses 15,000 hectares of sisal farms from private investor: official

You are here:

DAR ES SALAAM, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- The government of Tanzania has annulled possession of 15,738 hectares of sisal plantations from a private investor after the investor had failed to observe conditions for the development of the farms, a senior official said on Friday.

Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development Minister William Lukuvi said the sisal plantations were located at Mkomazi in the coastal region of Tanga.

"The investor has failed to meet conditions for the development of the plantations, including failure to pay due taxes," said Lukuvi on a visit to Mkinga district in Tanga region where the farms are located.

The minister told a public rally at Mayomboni area that the investor had abandoned the plantations, breaching conditions given to him when he acquired the farms.

He said ownership of the farms to the private investor had been revoked after President John Magufuli had assented to a request by the Ministry of Lands to repossess the farms.

Lukuvi said the farms will be allocated to 16,450 villagers from 10 villages living within the plantations for the construction of schools, housing and farming.

In Aug. 2017, President Magufuli ordered repossession all farms that have remained idle for a long time.

Speaking at public meetings in Tanga region, the head of state said once the farms were repossessed, they will be distributed to people for their own use. Enditem