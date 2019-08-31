2 injured in small plane crash in Philippines

You are here:

MANILA, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- Two pilots were injured after their small plane crashed into the sea off Philippines' Batangas province on Saturday.

Police said the male pilots, aged 61 and 25, sustained minor injuries after their Piper Aztec multi-engine aircraft crashed and sank 17 meters beneath the sea near a coastal village in Nasugbu, Batangas, about 110 km south of Manila.

The plane, which took off from Cuyo in Palawan, was headed to Sangley Point in Cavite City when the accident occurred around 1 p.m. local time, according to the initial police investigation.

Police said the pilots blamed the fuel system failure for the accident.

The pilots were taken to a local hospital for treatment after they were rescued by fishermen, police added. Enditem