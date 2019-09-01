Hezbollah leader says Israeli PM wants pretext for war against Lebanon

You are here:

BEIRUT, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said Saturday that Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is looking for a pretext to wage a war against Lebanon, Al Manar local TV channel reported.

"Netanyahu is trying to convince his people and the international community that the resistance has factories of precise rockets in Lebanon for him to wage an attack against our country," Nasrallah said.

Nasrallah noted that Hezbollah does not own such factories.

"We have enough precise rockets in Lebanon but we do not have factories yet ... whenever we build such factories, I would be happy to admit it with pride," he said.

Nasrallah also noted that Israel does not have the right to complain about any rocket factories that can be potentially available in Lebanon because this is a legitimate right.

"Israel owns nuclear and chemical weapons which does not give it the right to complain about our defense system," he said.

Nasrallah added that Hezbollah will definitely retaliate to Sunday's attack by Israel on Beirut's southern suburbs.

On Aug. 25, an Israeli drone was brought down over the southern suburbs of Beirut, while another one exploded in the air, causing severe damage to a media center belonging to Hezbollah.

This was the first clear Israeli attack against Lebanon since 2006. Enditem