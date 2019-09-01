 

Japan's Osaka beats teen sensation Gauff in US Open

NEW YORK, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- Defending champion and world No.1 Naomi Osaka of Japan defeated American teenage sensation Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-0 in women's singles third round on Saturday.

No.1 seed Osaka mastered the 15-year-old Gauff in just 65 minutes. "I'm just out here trying my best," Osaka said. "I'm just going with the flow. I've never defended a Grand Slam before. We're just having fun."

After a close start, Osaka reeled off the final eight games of the match, converting six of her seven break points.

Gauff, who is at a career-high ranking of world No. 140 after a run to the fourth round at Wimbledon, started strong and matched the world no.1's solid service speeds, but was ultimately undone by 24 unforced errors compared to eight winners.

Osaka next faces Swiss 13th seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland. Enditem

