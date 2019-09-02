Presidential election campaigns start in Tunisia

You are here:

TUNIS, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- The campaigns for the presidential election scheduled on Sept. 15 started Monday on the Tunisian territory and will continue until Sept. 13.

The election campaign abroad began from Aug. 31 to Sept. 11.

The Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE) has announced a list of 26 candidates running for the presidential election, including the current Prime Minister Youssef Chahed.

According to the ISIE, the total number of voters registered in the presidential and legislative elections reached 7.2 million.

As for the presidential election abroad, which will take place on Sept.13, 14 and 15, the ISIE has allocated 310 voting centers and 391 polling stations in six constituencies abroad, which will receive 387,000 registered voters. Enditem