Road crash claims seven lives in central Ghana

ACCRA, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- Seven people were confirmed dead while an unspecified number sustained various degrees of injury when two vehicles collided at Kubease near Kumasi, a major city in central Ghana, police have said.

According to a police report issued here early Saturday, the incident which took place late Friday involved a state transport company inter-city bus and another bus owned by Temsa Imperial Express, a private transport company.

"On reaching a section of the road between Ejisu-and-Konongo, the STC bus on its way from Accra to Kumasi overtook another vehicle, and in the process collided with the Temsa Imperial Express bus on its way from Bawku to Accra," it said.

Bodies of the dead were sent to the Ejisu government hospital for preservation, while the injured were conveyed to the Komfo-Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi for treatment. Enditem