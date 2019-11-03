Jordan, Saudi Arabia to hold business forum to boost economic ties

You are here:

AMMAN, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- A Jordanian-Saudi business forum will start on Monday in Jordan to boost economic relations as well as commercial and investment cooperation between the two countries, state-run Petra news agency reported.

The forum, hosted by the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) and the Council of Saudi Chambers (CSC), will be a significant step to boost investment and trade relations between the two countries to a higher level, according to JCC President Nael Al Kabariti.

"The chamber is keen on enhancing the Jordanian-Saudi economic relations, especially on the level of the private sector," Kabariti said.

The Saudi delegation, headed by CSC Chairman Sami Abaidi, will also make field visits to economic institutions in Jordan.

Jordan's exports to Saudi Arabia amounted to 342 million dinars (482.72 million U.S. dollars) during the first eight months of 2019, up from 335 million dinars in the same period last year. Enditem