Hamas announces agreement with Abbas over holding presidential, parliamentary elections

GAZA, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- The Hamas chief announced on Sunday that an agreement has been reached with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas over holding the parliamentary and presidential elections in the Palestinian territories.

"We received a positive response from Abbas on holding the presidential and parliamentary elections," Haniyeh told a news briefing in Gaza City.

His remarks were made following a meeting in Gaza with Hanna Nasser, chairman of the Palestinian Central Elections Commission.

Earlier in the day, Nasser arrived in the Gaza Strip through Erez Crossing for talks with Hamas leaders on holding the elections, according to the liaison office at the crossing.

Hamas, which has been ruling the Gaza Strip since 2007, "will work to overcome all obstacles to the elections and Hamas is prepared and ready to join it," he added.

During his three-day visit to Gaza last week, Nasser and leaders of eight factions in the Palestinian enclave, signed an agreement to hold the parliamentary elections in the Palestinian territories first and presidential elections three months later.

The last parliamentary elections were held in the Palestinian territories in 2006 where Hamas won a majority, while Abbas was elected the Palestinian president in 2005. Enditem