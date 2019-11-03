UK PM says no to new Scottish independence referendum

You are here:

LONDON, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Sunday he would rule out a new referendum on Scottish independence, saying he would not give the go-ahead for another legally-binding vote while he is at 10 Downing Street.

His rejection came after Scotland's First Minister, the Scottish National Party (SNP) leader, Nicola Sturgeon, told a rally in Glasgow that the time would come for Scotland to break away from the chaos of Westminster in a second independence vote in 2020.

She said Scotland's break from London was "within touching distance."

Under current British law, an independence referendum would need the consent of the Westminster parliament.

Sturgeon's message about Scotland's break from the United Kingdom came at what was her first appearance in five years at an independence rally.

In 2014, people in Scotland voted by a majority to remain part of the UK in what was described as a once-in-a-generation poll.

SNP politicians insist the situation changed two years later when Scotland voted to remain in the European Union, going against the national vote which was 52-48 in favour of Brexit.

Sturgeon said she will request an order granting permission for a new referendum from the British government within days of the Dec. 12 snap general election.

Speaking Sunday on Sky News, Johnson said he would not grant permission for a new referendum.

"I don't think people in this country think referendums are very wonderful for harmony. We had one in 2014 and the people of Scotland were told that that was a once-in-a-generation event. I don't see any reason to go back on that, on that assurance." Enditem