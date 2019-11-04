Xinhua Asia-Pacific news summary at 1600 GMT, Nov. 3

You are here:

视频播放位置 下载安装Flash播放器

BANGKOK -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned the negative impact of climate change on the sustainability at the press conference after the 10th ASEAN-UN Summit on Sunday in Bangkok, capital of Thailand.

The ASEAN-UN Summit is on partnership for sustainability and "the most dramatic threat to sustainability today is climate change," said Guterres, adding that it is a major concern for all. (ASEAN-UN-Climate)

- - - -

BANGKOK -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said here on Sunday that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) welcomed China's strong support for the regional bloc's development on trade, economy and maritime cooperation.

Speaking on the 22nd ASEAN-China summit here, Duterte highly praised the relations between the regional bloc and China on behalf of ASEAN countries. (ASEAN-China-Thailand)

- - - -

BANGKOK -- China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) pledged here Sunday to strengthen cooperation in smart city policy making and planning so as to promote the quality and sustainable development of smart cities.

The pledge was made at the 22nd ASEAN-China Summit held here on Sunday.

In a statement issued after the summit, the two sides agreed to explore cooperation on standards by promoting cooperation in communication, mutual recognition, development and use of suitable international standards and related policies and conformity assessment schemes regarding smart city technology industries, key fields of application and integrated solutions. (China-ASEAN-Cooperation)

- - - -

BANGKOK -- The 35th summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the related summits kicked off here on Sunday with focus on multilateralism and connectivity.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the summit, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said to create a prosperous and sustainable region, "we should continue to work to conclude negations on the RCEP (the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership) within this year to stimulate economic growth as well as trade and investment." (Thailand-ASEAN summit)

- - - -

MANILA -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has offered condolences for the people killed in the series of strong earthquakes that devastated central and eastern Mindanao in the southern Philippines last month, saying China is ready to help the Philippine government in its efforts to rehabilitate the region.

In a message of sympathy sent to Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin on Saturday, Wang said he was shocked to learn that strong earthquakes had hit Mindanao, resulting in casualties and property damage. (Philippines-China-Condolences)

- - - -

HONG KONG -- The continued unrest troubling Hong Kong has not only dragged down the local economy, but also hurt confidence of global investors, said Paul Chan, financial secretary of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government on Sunday.

Chan expressed his concerns in a blog post after concluding a visit to London earlier this week, during which he met government officials as well as people from business, finance and innovative technology sectors. (Hong Kong-Economy)

- - - -

TOKYO -- The fire that destroyed Shuri Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Japan's southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, is likely to have started from the main hall, police investigators said Sunday.

The fire started shortly before 2:40 a.m. local time last Thursday at the historical castle in Naha, the prefectural capital of Okinawa. It engulfed seven wooden buildings, covering a total of more than 4,000 square meters, before it was extinguished around 1:30 p.m. local time on Thursday. (Japan-Fire) Enditem