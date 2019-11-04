1 dead following shooting at after-hours party in U.S. Michigan

You are here:

CHICAGO, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- A fight at an after-hours party turned fatal at Grand Rapids in the U.S. state of Michigan on Sunday, leaving a 31-year-old man dead.

According to the local media, police initially responded to the scene on a report of four people fighting in the parking lot of a commercial building.

As officers were addressing the group in the parking lot, shots rang out from the inside of the building.

"The crowd began spilling outside, bringing with them a 31-year-old male who had been shot," police said in a news release. "Officers pulled the victim to safety and began life-saving efforts."

Even assisted by advanced medical care units, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time. Details about the shooting are subject to further investigation. Enditem