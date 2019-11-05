Everton's Gomes expected to make full recovery from ankle injury

You are here:

LONDON, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- English Premier League side Everton said Monday that their Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes had a successful operation on the horrific injury he suffered during his side's 1-1 draw at home to Tottenham on Sunday and is expected to make a full recovery.

Gomes suffered a fracture dislocation to his right ankle after a challenge by Tottenham's Heung-Min Son in the 79th minute of the game and collided with Serge Aurier to sustain the injury which visibly upset the players on the pitch who saw the incident.

Son was sent off for the challenge and left the pitch in tears and was even comforted by Everton captain Seamus Coleman after the game.

Gomes underwent an operation on his ankle on Monday morning with the club releasing a statement confirming the procedure had gone "extremely well".

"Andre will now spend some time in hospital before returning to Finch Farm (Everton's training ground) to start his rehabilitation. He is expected to make a full recovery."

"On behalf of Andre, the club would like to thank all Everton supporters and members of the wider football family for the overwhelming messages of support we have received since yesterday's match," said the club in a statement.

Despite the successful operation Gomes is unlikely to play again this season with his recovery period estimated and somewhere between six months and a year. Enditem