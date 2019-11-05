1st LD: U.S. kicks off withdrawal from Paris Agreement

You are here:

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- The United States began on Monday the process of withdrawing from the Paris Agreement, according to a statement by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced in June 2017 that his country would leave the Paris Agreement.

According to the Paris Agreement, its signatories can only formally request to quit the pact three years after it takes force, which falls upon Nov. 4, 2019, and the withdrawal will take effect one year from delivery of the notification.

It means that the United States will formally pull out of the pact on Nov. 4, 2020. Enditem