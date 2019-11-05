 

Small plane crashes in NE U.S. cemetery

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- A small plane on Monday afternoon crashed with debris scattered at a cemetery in New Bedford, the northeastern U.S. state of Massachusetts, the authorities said.

A witness told NBC10 Boston the plane was flying very low over nearby homes, then dived and crashed with "a loud bang" at Rural Cemetery in the city.

Only a pilot was on board. His condition and what caused the crash were not immediately clear.

The plane, which departed from New Bedford Regional Airport, was a Cessna 150, according to the National Transportation Safety Board, which tweeted that it was investigating the crash.

Several small plane crash accidents were reported across the country in the past week. On Friday, a plane crashed ahead of a Florida air show scheduled for this past weekend, leaving the pilot, a doctor, dead, officials said. Enditem

