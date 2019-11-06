U.S. job openings edge down in September

You are here:

HOUSTON, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- The number of job openings edged down to 7.0 million on the last business day of September, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Tuesday.

The job openings rate was 4.4 percent. The number of job openings edged down for total private and was little changed for government.

The number of hires was little changed at 5.9 million in September. The hires rate was unchanged at 3.9 percent. The number of hires was unchanged for total private and for government.

The number of total separations was little changed at 5.8 million in September. The total separations rate was 3.8 percent. The number of total separations was little changed for total private and for government. Total separations included quits, layoffs and discharges, and other separations.

Large numbers of hires and separations occur every month throughout the business cycle. Net employment change results from the relationship between hires and separations.

Over the 12 months ending in September, hires totaled 69.9 million and separations totaled 67.4 million, yielding a net employment gain of 2.5 million. These totals include workers who may have been hired and separated more than once during the year. Enditem