France concerned by Iran's latest nuclear moves

PARIS, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- France is concerned about Iran's intention to scale back its commitment to a 2015 nuclear deal with the world's most powerful nations, but Paris remains open to further talks on Tehran's long-term program and on regional security, the French Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Agnes von der Muhll said here on Tuesday.

"The announcement by Iran on November 5 to increase its enrichment capacity goes against the Vienna agreement, which strictly limits activities in this area," von der Muhll told reporters at a press briefing.

"We are waiting with our partners for the next IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) reports on Iran's announcements and actions," she said.

France, Beritain and Germany -- the three European signatories of the nuclear deal -- remain committed to the accord and urged Iran to "fully adhere to its obligations and to cooperate fully with the IAEA, both in JAPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) and its other nuclear obligations," the spokeswoman said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Iran will start to inject gas into the centrifuges at its Fordow uranium enrichment facility, complicating European powers' efforts to save the nuclear deal inked in 2015 under then U.S. President Barack Obama, and following which Tehran curbed its uranium enrichment capacity to win sanctions relief in exchange.

However, President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the deal and reimposed its sanctions on Iran.

In retaliation for the U.S. stance, the Islamic Republic began to violate the agreed parameters of its nuclear capacity in May and urged the European signatories of the deal to help it reap the accord's economic benefits. Enditem